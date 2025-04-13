Israeli air strike destroys parts of Gaza City’s last working hospital

An Israeli air strike has destroyed key parts of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, the last fully functioning hospital in the area.

The strike hit the intensive care and surgery departments, forcing patients and medical staff to evacuate. Hospital staff said the Israeli military gave them only 20 minutes to leave.

A doctor working in the emergency department received a phone call from the Israeli army ordering everyone to move to a safe distance.

“All patients and displaced people must go out to a safe distance; you have only 20 minutes to leave,” the officer reportedly said.

Footage posted online showed large flames and smoke rising from the building, with people, some still in hospital beds, running to escape.

Dozens of women, children, and others who had been sheltering in the hospital’s courtyard were also seen fleeing in the early hours of the morning.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the hospital was targeted because it contained a Hamas “command and control centre.” They said they took steps to avoid civilian harm, including using precise weapons, giving early warnings, and monitoring the area with drones.

The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which is connected to the hospital, said a child who had already suffered a head injury died during the rushed evacuation.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said the building was destroyed and that patients and staff had to leave the site. The Hamas-run media office called the strike a “horrific crime”, saying the hospital was home to hundreds of vulnerable people.

Before the war, Al-Ahli was a small hospital, but it became the only working one left in Gaza City after other hospitals, including the Al-Shifa complex, were destroyed.

The air strike comes as Israel continues its war against Hamas, which began after a surprise attack on 7 October 2023 that killed around 1,200 Israelis and led to 251 hostages being taken.

Since then, Gaza’s health ministry says over 50,933 people have been killed, including more than 1,500 since the Israeli offensive restarted on 18 March after cease-fire agreements were not completed.