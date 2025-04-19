US threatens to quit Ukraine peace talks if progress takes too long

US president Donald Trump has stated that the US will step back from mediating Russia-Ukraine peace talks if either side makes negotiations too difficult.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump stressed his desire for a swift resolution, though he didn’t set a specific timeline for a potential ceasefire. During his campaign to become president, Trump had stated that he can resolve the conflict in 24 hours.

His remarks followed a warning from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said the US would walk away from the peace effort unless meaningful progress was seen within days.

The developments come amid continued Russian attacks in Ukraine, with two deaths and over 100 injuries reported on Friday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has outlined several conditions for a ceasefire, while Trump’s direct engagement with him—and his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—have unsettled some NATO allies. They worry that US commitment to supporting Ukraine may be weakening.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has reached an agreement with the US over a mineral deal that would see the latter invested in the former’s reconstruction. In return, the US would share Ukraine’s profits from its natural resources.