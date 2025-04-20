Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Gaza during Easter address

Pope Francis has urged for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemning the humanitarian crisis unfolding because of Israel’s military campaign.

“I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace,” the pope’s message read during a brief appearance from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.

The 88-year-old pope, limiting his workload on doctors’ orders, did not preside over the Vatican’s Mass for Easter but appeared at the end of the event for a twice-yearly blessing and message known as the “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world).

However, he did not deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing himself.

Instead, the message was read by an aide as he stood before thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square. The pope has been under medical orders to rest following a life-threatening case of double pneumonia and kidney complications, which required a five-week stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

In his message, Pope Francis condemned the “deplorable humanitarian situation” in Gaza and expressed solidarity with both Israeli and Palestinian people.

He also urged the Palestinian group Hamas to release the remaining hostages and warned of a growing trend of anti-Semitism around the world.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people,” the pope added.

Francis has become increasingly vocal about the war in Gaza, having called the situation “very serious and shameful” earlier in January.