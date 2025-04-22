Pope’s funeral to be held on Saturday outside St Peter’s Basilica

The Vatican has announced the funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday 26 April, with preparations ongoing to allow the public to pay their respects from Wednesday morning.

“I wish to be buried in the ground, without particular decoration,” the late Pope had written in his final testament, requesting a modest burial at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome rather than the traditional site of St Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis, 88, passed away following a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, on Easter Monday.

His body is currently in a coffin at the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, where he lived during his 12-year papacy.

He will be the first Pope in more than a century not to be buried in the Vatican, in the crypt of St Peter's Basilica, choosing instead to be laid to rest in Rome's Basilica of St Mary Major, near his favourite icon of the Madonna.

He also requested to be buried in a simple wooden casket, unlike his predecessors who were buried in the traditional three nesting coffins made of cypress, lead and oak.

On Wednesday at 9am, his coffin will be moved to St Peter’s Basilica for public viewing ahead of the funeral.

Cardinals came together on Tuesday to plan the funeral proceedings, which will be attended by global leaders including King Charles and US President Donald Trump.

It was decided that the funeral will take place outdoors in front of St Peter's Basilica.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will lead the service.

At the end of the funeral, the dean will deliver the final commendation, a concluding prayer where the Pope will be formally entrusted to God, and the body moved to St Mary Major for the burial.

The Argentine-born pontiff, who made history as the first Latin American pope, had recently been hospitalised for several weeks in February due to double pneumonia.

He returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover, before his condition worsened.