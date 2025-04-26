Zelenskyy says Rome meeting with Trump is ‘symbolic’ and hopes for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he held a “good meeting” with US President Donald Trump in Rome on Saturday morning.

The meeting marked their first encounter since a tense meeting at the White House earlier this year.

“Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results,” Zelenskyy said after the meeting.

The two leaders met privately for about 15 minutes inside St Peter’s Basilica before the funeral of Pope Francis. According to Zelenskyy’s spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, the meeting was short but meaningful, with both sides agreeing to continue their talks.

The White House described it as a “very productive discussion,” although more details are expected to be released later.

The encounter came as both Zelenskyy and Trump attended the state funeral of Pope Francis, which gathered heads of state and high-ranking officials from around the world.

Their meeting was partly joined by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who have both expressed willingness to help mediate between Ukraine and the United States.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said they discussed protecting the lives of Ukrainians, achieving a full and unconditional ceasefire, and securing a lasting peace to prevent future conflicts.

Trump, speaking shortly after his arrival in Rome, said that Ukraine and Russia are “very close to a deal” on a ceasefire. His comments came after his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Trump stated that “most of the major points are agreed to” and encouraged the sides to meet soon to “finish it off.” However, Ukraine was not present during the talks in Moscow.

Trump has said that Crimea would remain with Russia, adding that “Zelenskyy understands that, and everybody understands that.”

During the funeral proceedings, Trump was seen speaking briefly with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, marking their first meeting since his return to the White House in January.

Von der Leyen later said on social media platform X that she had “good exchanges” with several leaders and shared a photo of her shaking hands with Trump.