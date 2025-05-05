Israel security cabinet approves military offensive plans which include ‘capture’ of Gaza

Israel's security cabinet has approved plans to expand its military offensive against Hamas which includes the "capture" of Gaza and the holding of its territory, according to an Israeli official.

It is also said to include moving the 2.1 million Palestinians in Gaza towards the south, which could worsen the humanitarian crisis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "good plan" because it would achieve the goals of defeating Hamas and returning its remaining hostages, the official said.

The cabinet also approved, in principle, a plan to deliver and distribute humanitarian aid through private companies, which would end a two-month blockade the UN says has caused severe food shortages.

The UN and other aid agencies have said the proposal would be a breach of basic humanitarian principles and that they will not co-operate.

Hamas said Israel's proposal amounted to "political blackmail".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet met on Sunday evening to discuss the Gaza offensive, which resumed when Israel ended a two-month ceasefire on 18 March.

An Israeli official who briefed the media on Monday said that ministers voted unanimously to approve a plan proposed by the Israeli military's Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir to "defeat Hamas in Gaza and return the hostages".

"The plan will include, among other things, the capture of the Strip and holding the territories, moving the Gazan population south for its defence, denying Hamas the ability to distribute humanitarian supplies, and powerful attacks against Hamas," the official said.

Israeli media reported that the plan would take months and that the first stage included the seizure of additional areas of Gaza and the expansion of the Israeli-designated "buffer zone" running along the territory's borders. It would aim to give Israel additional leverage in negotiations with Hamas on a new ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Security cabinet member Zeev Elkin told public broadcaster Kan that there was "still a window of opportunity" for a new hostage release before the end of President Trump's 13-16 May trip to the Middle East "if Hamas understands we are serious".