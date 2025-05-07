WATCH| The wait continues: Black smoke rises above Vatican City

The first day of the papal conclave ended without the election of a new pope, as black smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel just after 9pm.

Earlier in the afternoon, 133 cardinal electors gathered inside the chapel, taking a solemn oath of secrecy before the doors were shut by Swiss Guards. The cardinals then proceeded with their first ballot to select a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday.

However, no candidate received the necessary two-thirds majority required to be elected. The black smoke signalled to the world that the cardinals remain in deliberation, with voting set to continue tomorrow.

The conclave will persist until agreement is reached and white smoke confirms the 267th pontiff.

Taking part in the vote is former Gozo bishop, Cardinal Mario Grech — the first Maltese cardinal to participate in a papal election in 200 years.

