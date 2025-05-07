menu

WATCH| The wait continues: Black smoke rises above Vatican City

kurt_sansone karl_azzopardi
7 May 2025, 6:18pm
by Kurt Sansone / Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Black smoke emerges from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel
The first day of the papal conclave ended without the election of a new pope, as black smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel just after 9pm.

Earlier in the afternoon, 133 cardinal electors gathered inside the chapel, taking a solemn oath of secrecy before the doors were shut by Swiss Guards. The cardinals then proceeded with their first ballot to select a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday.

The master of ceremonies shutting the door of the Sistine Chapel with only voting cardinals inside (Photo: Vatican News)
However, no candidate received the necessary two-thirds majority required to be elected. The black smoke signalled to the world that the cardinals remain in deliberation, with voting set to continue tomorrow.

The conclave will persist until agreement is reached and white smoke confirms the 267th pontiff.

The 133 cardinal-electors inside the Sistine Chapel (Photo: Vatican News)
Taking part in the vote is former Gozo bishop, Cardinal Mario Grech — the first Maltese cardinal to participate in a papal election in 200 years.

