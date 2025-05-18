Pope Leo blasts exploitation of nature and people during inaugural mass

Pope Leo XIV began his pontificate on Sunday with a message of unity and peace, as he slammed the exploitation of nature and people.

During his inaugural mass in St Peter’s Square, he dedicated his homily to outline his desire to serve the church through love and unity, positioning the church as a healing force in a divided world.

His inaugural mass was attended by thousands in St Peter’s Square, including world leaders.

He criticised the prevalence of hatred, inequality, and environmental exploitation, and highlighted the need for solidarity, particularly amid global polarisation.

The Pope clarified that under his leadership, the church has no room for “religious propaganda.” He further slammed the exploitation of nature and of the poorest among us.

On the ongoing geopolitical conflicts, Pope Leo urged a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as he prayed for Gaza and referenced the inhumane conditions its residents are forced to endure.

The ceremony also included the first American pope’s reception of his pallium and Fisherman’s Ring, which are given to the Pope at the start of his pontificate.

The Pope later met with a number of world leaders, including Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela.