Israeli-backed Gaza aid group temporarily shuts sites after deadly shootings

The Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has announced the temporary closure of its four aid distribution centres, following deadly shootings near one of the sites where at least 27 Palestinians were killed.

“The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is working on organisation and efficiency to better handle the large numbers of people arriving,” the group said in a statement, adding that the closure would last until Thursday.

The pause in operations comes after days of violence around the aid sites, particularly in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. On Tuesday, the Red Cross and local health workers said that at least 27 Palestinians were killed in a second mass shooting incident, as people tried to reach a distribution centre.

“The majority of cases suffered gunshot wounds. Again, all responsive patients said they were trying to reach an assistance distribution site,” the Red cross said.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation confirmed that civilians had been killed and injured in an area outside the aid centre but did not give a number.

The Israeli military claimed its forces opened fire about a third of a mile from the site after spotting “several suspects moving toward them” away from the designated access road. It said warning shots were fired, and then soldiers fired “near a few individual suspects.”

Brigadier General Effie Defrin, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, questioned the reported death toll, saying it may have been inflated, but did not provide another figure. He said an investigation was under way.

On Sunday, over 20 Palestinians were also reported killed near another aid site.

The foundation said Israeli forces were also making preparations along the access roads to the centres, though it did not explain what those included. The Israeli military has now warned Palestinians not to approach the sites or nearby roads, calling them “combat zones.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was set up to distribute food and supplies after Israel relaxed some of its 80-day blockade on food, fuel and medicine. The effort, mostly run by United States contractors and based in areas controlled by Israeli troops, has faced heavy criticism from international groups.

The United Nations and other aid organisations have refused to take part in the initiative, warning it puts civilians at serious risk by forcing them to walk through active war zones to reach aid. They also said there was no evidence Hamas had been diverting aid under the previous UN-led distribution programme.