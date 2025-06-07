Largest Russian drone attack hits Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv

At least three people have been killed and another 21 injured in the largest Russian drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, the mayor has said.

Ihor Terekhov said that overnight Russia launched 48 drones, two missiles and four gliding bombs in an attack he described as "open terror".

It comes after a massive wave of drones and missiles struck across Ukraine on Thursday night. Moscow said the strikes were in response to "terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime", following Ukraine's surprise raids on Russian air bases last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian officials released conflicting accounts about when a prisoner swap agreed at earlier talks will take place.

Some 18 apartment buildings and 13 other homes in Kharkiv were hit overnight during Friday's attack, the city's mayor said. A baby and a 14 year-old girl were among the injured, he added.

Two people were also killed in Russian strikes on Kherson, in southern Ukraine, local authorities said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha urged allies to increase pressure on Moscow and to take "more steps to strengthen Ukraine" in response to Russia's latest attacks.

Six people were killed and 80 injured across Ukraine the previous night, when Russia attacked the country with more than 400 drones and nearly 40 missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack as a "massive strike on cities and ordinary life" in "almost all of Ukraine", including capital Kyiv.

Strikes also hit the northern city of Chernihiv, as well as Lutsk and Ternopil in the north-west, with Moscow claiming military sites were targeted.