Israel military ordered to block Greta Thunberg-backed aid ship to Gaza as civilian death toll mounts

Israel has vowed to block a humanitarian ship carrying international activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, from reaching Gaza, as the war in the besieged strip enters its 21st month.

The aid vessel Madleen, organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departed from Catania, Italy on June 1 and is reportedly now in Egyptian waters, nearing its destination. The ship’s mission to deliver food aid comes a month after another flotilla vessel, Conscience, was bombed by drones off Malta. The attack has been widely blamed on Israel, though Tel Aviv has not commented.

“I have instructed the military to prevent the Madleen flotilla from reaching Gaza,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday. He labelled the activists “Hamas propaganda mouthpieces” and described Thunberg as an “antisemite”, asserting that the naval blockade is intended to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas.

The naval blockade has been in place since 2007. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition insists its mission is purely humanitarian and challenges the legality of the siege under international law.

Meanwhile in Gaza, the death toll continues to climb. On Sunday, at least 10 people were reported killed in Israeli strikes, including five civilians who were shot while approaching a food distribution site near Rafah, and five more who were killed when a tent in the Al-Mawasi displacement camp was hit overnight.

Eyewitnesses said the group targeted near the aid centre had gathered at dawn in search of food. The Israeli military said they had entered a declared “active combat zone” and posed a threat to soldiers, though civil defence officials disputed that account.

“We’re just trying to reach aid,” said Abdallah Nour al-Din, one of the survivors. “They shot at us without warning.”

Video footage from outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis showed grieving relatives identifying blood-stained bodies. “I can’t see you like this,” one woman sobbed by her father’s body.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which the UN considers a reliable source, said the war has now killed 54,880 people, the vast majority civilians. The conflict was triggered by Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,218 people, according to Israeli figures.