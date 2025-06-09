Greta Thunberg, French MEP among those on aid vessel intercepted by Israel
Israeli forces have intercepted a Gaza-bound aid vessel and detained all passengers before redirecting the ship to Israeli territory.
The Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was carrying humanitarian supplies including baby formula, food, and medical aid for Palestinians in Gaza, where around 2.1 million people are in a hunger crisis.
Among those on board were Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French MEP.
In a post on Instagram, NGO Humanti Project published the names and identities of all passengers that have been 'abducted by Israel.'
The Israeli government said the vessel was intercepted for violating a maritime closure zone off the coast of Gaza, and it intends to deliver the confiscated aid through established humanitarian channels.
The FFC accused Israeli forces of attacking the vessel unlawfully in international waters. In a Telegram message, the group described how drones surrounded the ship, sprayed it with a white substance, and jammed communications while broadcasting high-pitched noises.
Israel, which had earlier dismissed the Madleen as a “selfie yacht” carrying “celebrities,” has consistently maintained that it will prevent unauthorised maritime deliveries to Gaza, citing security concerns.
The incident comes a few weeks after another FFC vessel, the Conscience, was struck by attack drones in the Maltese search and rescue area.