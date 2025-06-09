Greta Thunberg, French MEP among those on aid vessel intercepted by Israel

Israeli forces have intercepted a Gaza-bound aid vessel and detained all passengers before redirecting the ship to Israeli territory.

The Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was carrying humanitarian supplies including baby formula, food, and medical aid for Palestinians in Gaza, where around 2.1 million people are in a hunger crisis.

Among those on board were Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French MEP.

In a post on Instagram, NGO Humanti Project published the names and identities of all passengers that have been 'abducted by Israel.'