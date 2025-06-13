Israel attacks Iran: Overnight strikes kill military heads, nuclear scientists and hit nuclear sites
‘Operation Rising Lion’ has claimed the lives of the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, as well as at least three scientists tied to the Iranian nuclear programme
Israel has launched an aerial attack on Iran targeting Iranian nuclear assets.
The coordinated attacks, which Israel has dubbed ‘Operation Rising Lion’ have claimed the life of the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, as well as at least three scientists tied to the Iranian nuclear programme.
Other victims according to Israel include the Iranian army’s chief of staff and the commander of Iran's emergency command.
Targeting Iran’s nuclear programme, Israel striked a uranium enrichment facility in the heart of the country.
The attack seemingly did not come to a surprise for all, as American media reported that US officials knew about the attack, and that US President Donald Trump wanted to avoid the escalation.
Moments ago, Israel launched Operation “Rising Lion”, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 13, 2025
This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.
Following the strike, Israel declared a state of emergency as it expected Iran to retaliate.
Hours later, Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel.
The Israeli attack was prompted by the belief that according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran had recently “taken steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponise this enriched uranium.”
Netanyahu warned that without action, Iran could have its first nuclear weapon, something he described as a clear danger to Israel’s survival.