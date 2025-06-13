Israel attacks Iran: Overnight strikes kill military heads, nuclear scientists and hit nuclear sites

Israel has launched an aerial attack on Iran targeting Iranian nuclear assets.

The coordinated attacks, which Israel has dubbed ‘Operation Rising Lion’ have claimed the life of the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, as well as at least three scientists tied to the Iranian nuclear programme.

Other victims according to Israel include the Iranian army’s chief of staff and the commander of Iran's emergency command.

Targeting Iran’s nuclear programme, Israel striked a uranium enrichment facility in the heart of the country.

The attack seemingly did not come to a surprise for all, as American media reported that US officials knew about the attack, and that US President Donald Trump wanted to avoid the escalation.