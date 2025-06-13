Trump warns Iran to make nuclear deal ‘before there is nothing left’

US President Donald Trump has intensified his calls for Iran to engage in nuclear negotiations, urging Tehran to act instantly to avoid further escalation.

Trump emphasised the urgency of reaching a diplomatic agreement, stating that Iran should negotiate “before there is nothing left”.

He warned that persistent defiance could lead to elevated consequences, and potential military actions.

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told” he said.

This renewed pressure follows the military operation by Israel, which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military leaders, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking officials.

There have also been statements in Iranian media stating civilians have also been killed, but this has not been separately verified by international media. This attack did not come as a surprise for US officials as they were knowledgeable about these operations, with Trump wanting to avoid further escalation.

The Trump administration has reportedly organised a National Security Council meeting to discuss and formulate a strategic response.

Iranian Officials have not yet issued a statement on these warnings.