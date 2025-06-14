Israel and Iran trade missiles as tensions escalate in Middle East

Iran responded to Israel’s attack on its nuclear sites with a new wave of missiles, which in turn prompted a counter attack on Tehran on Saturday morning.

Two people died as a result of an Iranian missile in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, according to Eli Bin, the Director General of the Israeli medical service Magen David Adom.

Reports state that at least 27 people were left injured as a result of this attack with officials expecting the number to increase.

More than 60 people were injured in Gush Dan, from another missile attack that occurred on Friday, according to Magen David Adom.

Similarly, in Tehran, 60 people were killed following Israeli airstrikes.

Iran responded to Israel’s original attack on its nuclear sites with a third wave of missiles on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Israel’s defence minister warned that “Tehran will burn” if Iran keeps firing missiles towards Israel.

And Iran warned the UK, US and France it will target their military bases and ships in the region if they help stop the strikes on Israel, according to state media.

Tehran stated that the discussions about its nuclear programmes with the United States have been rendered “meaningless” after the attack from Israel. Tehran accused the US of supporting Israel.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghai, said that the United States acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. “You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime to target Iran's territory.”

According to Baghaei, the attack from Israel wouldn’t have happened if Washington hadn’t supported it.

Nonetheless, he did not clarify if the discussions planned for this Sunday in Oman will happen or not. The American administration has refused having any direct say in the attacks.

American President Donald Trump stated publicly on Friday he was informed beforehand about the attacks and referred to them as “excellent.” He also said that the US will consider using military action against Iran if the discussions don’t occur.