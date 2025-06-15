Iran hits Israel with more missiles as Israel targets oil refineries in Tehran

Iran launched more missiles into central and north Israel overnight, causing multiple casualties as it responded to renewed Israeli airstrikes in Tehran.

Israeli emergency services reported that least four people have been killed in the strikes in central Israel with more than 100 injured. According to multiple Israeli news outlets, at least five people were killed when missiles hit a residential neighbourhood near Haifa in the north of the country.

The Iranian attacks are a response to Israel’s airstrikes on nuclear infrastructure sites in Iran that started on Friday. Israel has now also targeted oil facilities with Tehran’s Oil Ministry saying the Shahran Oil Depot in the capital was hit overnight. The ministry also said that two major gas fields in the southern Bushehr province were attacked by Israel.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has threatened a “more severe” response if Israel doesn’t stand down.

US President Donald Trump said the US had nothing to do with the latest Israeli strikes on Iran but added that a deal can “easily” be done between Iran and Israel.

The latest round of strikes came as Washington and Tehran were due to resume talks on Iran’s nuclear programme on Sunday. These talks have been cancelled, according to Oman, which was acting as mediator.