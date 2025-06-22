United States confirms heavy damage to Iran’s nuclear sites after strikes

Iran’s nuclear facilities have sustained severe damage following targeted US airstrikes, the Pentagon said in a press briefing on Sunday.

The strikes, described as one of the largest operations of their kind, hit three major sites linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

“They know precisely what the American position is, what steps they can take to allow for peace, and I hope they do so,” said Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, affirming that Iran is still welcome to return to the negotiating table.

The briefing at the Pentagon revealed that the strikes were carried out between 6:40pm and 7:05pm Eastern time, with the final Tomahawk missile hitting a site in Isfahan. Air Force General Dan Caine said the timing was designed to maintain the element of surprise.

“It appears that Iran’s surface-to-air missile systems did not see us,” Caine said. He confirmed that there were no reported attempts to shoot down the aircraft involved.

Caine added that the operation was the “largest B-2 operational strike in US history” and that US forces remain on high alert. Any retaliation by Iran would be “an incredibly poor choice”, he warned.

The initial damage assessment shows that all three nuclear sites were hit with precision and sustained “extremely severe damage and destruction”. One of the key targets was the underground Fordo nuclear facility.

Hegseth was firm in stating that the mission’s purpose was not to overthrow Iran’s leadership. “This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” he said. “The president has authorised a precision operation to neutralise the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear programme and to ensure the self-defence of our troops and ally, Israel.”

When asked about concerns from US veterans over another prolonged war in the Middle East, Hegseth said: “This is most certainly not open ended.” He explained that President Trump had given a “clear and powerful” directive focused solely on dismantling Iran’s nuclear capability.

Responding to whether there was a single moment when Trump made the decision to strike, Hegseth said the president had been “fully committed to the peace process” but had eventually concluded that action was necessary.

“He gave Iran every opportunity and was met by stonewalling,” Hegseth said. “There was a moment where he realised action was needed to minimise the threat.”

Earlier today, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US military attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it an ‘outrageous, grave and unprecedented violation’ of international law.

He accused the Trump administration of colluding with Israel to breach Iran’s sovereignty, and vowed Tehran would defend its territory ‘by all means necessary.’

Despite the move, the US maintains that a diplomatic solution is still possible. “We have been respectful and working in collaboration with our allies,” Hegseth added. “The door remains open.”