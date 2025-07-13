EU leaders say Trump’s tariff threat risks trade clash and economic harm

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU remains committed to dialogue but will take “all necessary steps” to defend its interests after US President Donald Trump announced new 30% tariffs on goods from the European Union and Mexico.

“We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1,” von der Leyen said. “At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.”

The announcement was made on Trump’s social media platform on Saturday, stating that from 1 August, goods from both the EU and Mexico would face a 30% tariff. The decision comes after stalled negotiations, with European leaders calling the move a damage to economies and driving up costs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Many European leaders have also come out with their reactions to the announcement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the announcement showed “strong disapproval” for European efforts to negotiate in good faith. It warned that the bloc must now “speed up the preparation of credible countermeasures.” He stressed that the EU must defend its position with unity, especially if no deal is reached before the August deadline.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, “Unjustified tariffs destroy prosperity,” adding that Spain would continue to support the European Commission in its talks with the US.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said it would “make no sense to trigger a trade clash” at such a time and urged all sides to avoid polarisations that could make an agreement harder to reach.

The Commission is now weighing the use of its Anti-Coercion Instrument. This legal tool allows the EU to respond to economic pressure by limiting access to public contracts, investment opportunities or trade services for companies from the country imposing the measures.

Chair of the European Parliament’s trade committee, Bernd Lange, called Trump’s move “a slap in the face” and pushed for immediate countermeasures, starting on Monday, if there is no clear shift in talks. “Real willingness to negotiate looks different,” he said.