Malta joins 27 other countries in condemning Israel’s ‘inhumane killing’ of Gaza civilians

Malta has joined 27 other nations in condemning Israel over the “inhumane killing” of Gaza civilians seeking aid.

“The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity. We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food,” the joint statement reads.

The 28 countries called for an end to the war in Gaza, saying suffering by civilians has “reached new depths.”

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said more than 100 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire while waiting for food over the weekend and that 19 others died as a result of malnutrition.

Israel's foreign ministry rejected the countries' statement, saying it was "disconnected from reality and sends the wrong message to Hamas". The ministry accused the armed group of spreading lies and undermining aid distribution, rather than agreeing to a new ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The joint statement was signed by the foreign ministries of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. It was also signed by the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management.

They said Israel must comply with international law, saying its denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable.

“We call on the Israeli government to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and to urgently enable the UN and humanitarian NGOs to do their life saving work safely and effectively,” the nations said.

They also slammed the proposed removal of the Palestinian population into a “humanitarian city”, saying permanent forced displacement is also in violation of international law.

“We strongly oppose any steps towards territorial or demographic change in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The E1 settlement plan announced by Israel’s Civil Administration, if implemented, would divide a Palestinian state in two, marking a flagrant breach of international law and critically undermine the two-state solution. Meanwhile, settlement building across the West Bank including East Jerusalem has accelerated while settler violence against Palestinians has soared. This must stop,” the statement read.

They concluded by saying they are prepared to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political pathway to security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region.

“We urge the parties and the international community to unite in a common effort to bring this terrible conflict to an end, through an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire. Further bloodshed serves no purpose. We reaffirm our complete support to the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt to achieve this,” they said.

Momentum supports Malta and 24 EU states' stand on Gaza

Momentum expressed full support for Malta and other states for the joint statement calling for an “unconditional and permanent ceasefire”.

“It is a statement that comes late, and only after scores of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed. In the absence of the continuous lack of condemnation of Netanyahu's brutal actions by the US administration, the statement by Malta and the 24 EU countries demonstrates that a shred of human decency still prevails in international politics,” Chairperson Arnold Cassola said.