In a move aimed at protecting children from online harm, porn websites in the United Kingdom will require users to endure an updated age-verification check system.

The effective verification methods which are acceptable include: credit card checks, photo ID scans, facial age-estimation technology, or mobile provider age checks, since simple tick-box age declarations are no longer allowed.

This will apply to all major pornographic sites, social media platforms, and any user-generated content site which may convey adult material starting Friday.

All global platforms which have accessible features in the UK must comply with this new regulation. The regulator and competition authority for the UK's communications industries, Ofcom, will issue penalties for non-compliance which may reach fines up to £18 million, 10% of the company’s global revenue, or even blocked access.

While officials advise that no personal data will be stored by these pornography providers, privacy advocates remain wary. Digital rights groups warn of potential data breaches, misuse of biometric information causing identity theft, and the broader implications of turning the UK’s internet into a gatekept space.

According to Ofcom, the goal is to protect children from stumbling upon sexually explicit or harmful content online. The regulator believes strong age verification can create a safer digital space without restricting adult freedoms.