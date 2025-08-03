Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at Russian oil depot, Sochi airport flights briefly halted

A Ukrainian drone attack has sparked a major fire at an oil depot in the Russian coastal city of Sochi, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev has announced.

"More than 120 firefighters and over 35 units of equipment are battling the fire at the site," Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the Adler district of Sochi, a resort city on the Black Sea that hosted the 2014 Olympic Winter Games. According to Russia’s RIA news agency, a fuel tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres (70,000 cubic feet) caught fire.

Sochi is located in the Krasnodar region, which has become a regular target of Ukrainian drone strikes. The region is also home to the Ilsky refinery, one of southern Russia’s biggest fuel sites.

Russia’s defence ministry said its air defence units had destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over Krasnodar and 60 over the Black Sea. The ministry did not say how many drones were launched by Ukraine.

Rosaviatsia, Russia’s civil aviation authority, temporarily suspended flights at Sochi’s airport to ensure safety, but later confirmed that operations resumed by 2:00am GMT on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the governor of Russia’s Voronezh region said four people were injured in another Ukrainian drone strike that caused several fires. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials reported a Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

The Russian defence ministry also said that 18 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine.

It comes after a particularly deadly week for civilians in Ukraine, including an attack on Kyiv on Thursday that killed at least 31 people.

Following the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for stronger international sanctions on Russia this week, while US President Donald Trump condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and suggested new sanctions against Moscow were coming.

In July, Trump said Putin had 50 days to end the war, or Russia would face severe tariffs targeting its oil and other exports. On Monday, Trump set a new "10 or 12" day deadline. He later set a new deadline, which would expire on 8 August.