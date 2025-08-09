Ukraine must be part of the peace solution, Zelensky says ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine will make no territorial concessions to Russia ahead of the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post on Saturday. “Any solutions that are against us, any solutions that are without Ukraine, are simultaneously solutions against peace.”

The US-Russia meeting is set to take place in Alaska on 15 August, with Trump signalling before the announcement that Ukraine might have to cede some territory to end the conflict.

The war began in February 2022 after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that “there will be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both”. He referred to the areas fought over for more than three years, mentioning the heavy losses on both sides but did not give details about any proposals.

Zelensky, however, has been clear that such territorial swaps are unacceptable under Ukraine’s constitution and would reward Russia for starting the war. He stated that “the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot deviate from this.”

While Zelensky has avoided directly criticising Trump, his firm message on social media signals that Ukraine will not accept peace deals that involve giving up land or exclude its participation.

He added that Ukraine is ready for “real solutions that can bring peace”, but underlined the importance of Ukraine’s involvement in the talks.

“We are ready, together with President Trump, together with all partners, to work for a real, and most importantly, lasting peace, a peace that will not collapse because of Moscow’s wishes.”

The situation has caused concern among Ukraine and its European allies, who fear that Trump and Putin might try to strike a deal behind Ukraine’s back. Reports suggest Zelensky might be involved in the talks in some way, but plans for the meeting remain uncertain.