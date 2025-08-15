Trump to meet Putin in Alaska for Ukraine talks on Friday

The world holds its breath as US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in a summit in Alaska.

While the US president insists he can broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin’s messaging suggests no concrete deals are on the table.

Trump told Fox News Radio he believes Putin is now ready to “make a deal” to end the war, repeating a claim he has made several times before. In the past, however, such statements have not led to any slowdown in Russia’s military operations.

White House officials have described the Alaska meeting as more of a “listening exercise,” and Trump himself has recently downplayed it as merely “setting the table” for a possible follow-up session. That second meeting, he said, would ideally involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Putin, himself, and possibly European leaders, held “almost immediately” if Friday’s talks go well.

Asked whether he could persuade Putin to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine, Trump admitted he probably could not, citing previous conversations with the Russian leader. Still, he maintains that some form of agreement could emerge in Alaska.

Moscow, however, appears to be managing expectations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no documents are expected to be signed and warned against predicting the outcome. Putin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed Ukraine will be the main topic, along with economic and global security issues.

Ahead of the summit, Putin acknowledged efforts by Washington to help end hostilities and reach a settlement that benefits all sides, but stopped short of promising immediate results.

Meanwhile, hours ahead of the high-stakes summit, Russia launched some 100 drones and missiles into Ukraine, killing seven civilians and injuring 17 people across the country.