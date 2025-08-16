Trump returns to Washington after unresolved summit with Putin

US President Donald Trump returned to Washington early Saturday after a closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended without any concrete agreements, including on the war in Ukraine.

The two leaders met for nearly three hours at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on Friday. Speaking afterward, Trump offered a cautiously optimistic assessment, saying “many points were agreed to” but declined to specify what those were or whether they related to Ukraine. “We’ve made some headway,” he said. “So there’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Putin, meanwhile, reiterated Moscow’s uncompromising demands, which include Ukraine ceding territory, disarming, abandoning plans to join NATO and replacing its government.

He framed those conditions as prerequisites for what he called a “lasting and long-term settlement,” echoing language the Kremlin has consistently used.

The Russian leader also gave Trump a political boost, endorsing his claim that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had he been president at the time.

Before leaving without taking questions from the assembled press corps, the two men exchanged parting remarks that hinted at further meetings. “Probably see you again very soon,” Trump said.

“Next time in Moscow,” Putin replied in English, prompting Trump to acknowledge that such a prospect could prove controversial.

In a parallel development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not invited to the Alaska summit, said he had spoken extensively with Trump after the meeting.

Zelensky announced he would travel to Washington on Monday to discuss “all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.”