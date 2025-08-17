EU leaders to join Zelenskyy for White House talks with Trump on Monday

A number of European leaders, including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, will be joining Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for key talks with US president Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

At a joint news conference in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen said the top priority was to “stop the killing.” She stressed that it did not matter whether the outcome was called a ceasefire or a peace deal, as long as it ended the violence.

“Europe must be as united now as it was when the war began in 2022,” Zelenskyy said in Brussels on Sunday. “This will help real peace be reached.”

The move comes after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Afterwards, Trump held calls with European leaders following the summit, with the discussions including a potential peace deal that could give Ukraine security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The US president later claimed “big progress” had been made on Russia, posting on Truth Social: “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!” He also criticised the “fake news” for distorting his meeting, insisting he had secured a “great deal.”

Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz, France’s president Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Finland’s president Alexander Stubb and NATO secretary general Mark Rutte will all be attending on Monday.

The talks in Washington follow tense exchanges during Zelenskyy’s last White House visit in February, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused him of “gambling with World War Three.”

The EU leaders are joining Zelenskyy after he was left out of the Trump-Putin summit, aiming to avoid a repeat of February’s tense Oval Office meeting.

Downing Street confirmed that Starmer will also join, saying the prime minister “stands ready to support this next phase of further talks and will reaffirm that his backing for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Security Service claimed it prevented a Ukrainian drone attack on the Smolensk nuclear power plant, while its defence ministry said 300 drones and four guided bombs were destroyed overnight. Ukraine has not commented.

Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s current front lines should be the basis for negotiations, while EU accession and NATO-style security guarantees must be part of any final deal. “If Russia refuses, then new sanctions must follow,” he said