European postal operators warn of potential suspension of US postal shipments

PostEurop, the association representing European public postal operators, including MaltaPost, has warned that international shipments of goods to the United States may face severe disruption when new US customs regulations come into force later this month.

The US Executive Order “Suspending duty-free de minimis treatment for all countries” will abolish the current $800 threshold that allows low-value goods and gifts to enter the country duty-free. Starting 29 August 2025, all imported goods will be subject to customs duties regardless of their value or origin.

PostEurop said the move, which departs from the global framework set by the Universal Postal Union, will have a significant impact on postal companies worldwide as well as private and business customers sending parcels to the US through postal networks.

The organisation raised concerns that several issues remain unresolved, including how customs duties will be collected, what data must be submitted, and how postal operators will coordinate with US Customs and Border Protection. Technical details were only issued on 15 August, leaving operators with little time to adapt.

“If critical issues and processes are not defined and compliant solutions cannot be found before the regulations take effect, PostEurop Members, in alignment with the competent National Authorities, may be constrained to temporarily restrict or suspend the shipping of goods via the postal networks to the USA,” the association said in a statement.

PostEurop stressed that its members are working urgently on solutions to safeguard both private and business shipments, highlighting the importance of maintaining the Universal Postal Service.

On Wednesday, Swedish and Norwegian postal groups PostNord and Posten Bring said they will be pausing shipments to the United States ahead of the executive order.