Israel calls up 60,000 reservists ahead of Gaza City offensive

The Israeli military has called up 60,000 reservists for duty in September ahead of a planned Gaza City offensive, with most of them being active-duty personnel.

These recruits have already been operating in other areas such as Jabalia and Zeitoun in order to provide preparations for the organized attack. This was approved on Tuesday by Defence Minister Isreal Katz, and will be put in front of the Israel’s security cabinet in due course.

The large population of Palestinians in Gaza City await the orders for evacuation towards shelters in Southern Gaza.

Isreal is also still currently demanding the release of 50 hostages which are being held in Gaza, with doubts if it will accept the 60-day ceasefire proposal issued by Qatar and Egypt, due to its failure in submitting a formal response.

Hamas had already agreed to the proposal on Monday.

Israeli officials insisted on Tuesday that they would no longer accept a partial deal, but one which would see all the hostages released.

Another offensive and large-scale movement will lead to “horrific humanitarian impact” warned United Nations agencies and other non-governmental organisations.

Many of Israel’s allies have also condemned this planned offensive.