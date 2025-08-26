IGM condemns killing of five Palestinian journalists in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM) on Tuesday condemned the killing of five Palestinian journalists in Gaza in an Israeli military attack on a hospital.

Journalists Hussam al-Masri (Reuters), Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera), Mariam Abu Daqqa (freelance for AP), Ahmed Abu Aziz and Moaz Abu Taha were among 20 people killed in the attack that took place on Monday, the IGM said.

The journalists were on site at the hospital reporting on an earlier attack that left several dead. Among those targeted by the Israeli military were civil protection personnel who were offering assistance on site.

The IGM expressed solidarity with journalists who are trying to be "the eyes and voice of truth in Gaza".

As it had done in a letter sent to Prime Minister Robert Abela and Foreign Minister Ian Borg in July, which was backed by over 75 journalists and editors, the IGM urged the Maltese Government to condemn Israel's actions in the Palestinian territory.

Israel has barred the international media from reporting inside Gaza with networks having to rely on Palestinian correspondents, who along with hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents have had to contend with forced displacement, hunger and lack of basic necessities.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis was targeted twice. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in its initial inquiry into yesterday's strikes that troops had "identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital".

The camera, it said, was "being used to observe the activity of IDF troops".

"In light of this, the troops operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera and the inquiry showed that the troops operated to remove the threat," the statement continued.