As China unveiled a vast arsenal of weapons during a military parade in Beijing, including nuclear missiles, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two was commemorated.

The president of China, Xi Jinping, stood alongside two sanctioned leaders, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, with this being the first time the three leaders have been observed in public together.

Thousands of soldiers paraded their equipment on Wednesday, demonstrating China's military modernisation programme.

Laser weapons, robotic wolves and underwater nuclear drones were among the new weapons on display.

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung had also reportedly gotten an invitation, but turned it down, with most Western leaders opting not to attend the parade.

Jinping stated the world had faced a choice between war and peace, and this commemorative display was a mere showcase of where the country is going.

"We sincerely hope that all countries will draw lessons from history, value peace and work together to create a brighter future for humanity" he added.

Approximately 50,000 spectators attended the parade.