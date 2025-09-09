WATCH | Gaza flotilla claims it was struck by drone while anchored off Tunisia

Tunisian authorities have denied claims that one of the Gaza-bound vessels carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, has been attacked by a drone.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said its Portuguese-flagged “Family boat” was struck by a drone while anchored outside the port of Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia.

Six passengers and crew were reported safe, but fire damage was caused to the main deck.

In videos shared on Instagram, GSF spokespeople stated that an “incendiary device” caused the blaze, which the crew managed to extinguish. However, a spokesperson for Tunisia's national guard said that "No drone has been detected and the investigation is ongoing."

Francesca Albanese, UN Human Rights Council special rapporteur and Tunisian resident, featured in some of the flotilla’s videos. She warned that if an attack could be confirmed, “it would be an assault and aggression against Tunisia, and Tunisian sovereignty.”

The humanitarian aid flotilla left Barcelona last week and reached Tunisia on Sunday. It aims to “break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza,” according to organisers, though attempts have faced repeated setbacks.

In June, Israeli forces boarded another Gaza-bound boat, detained 12 activists, including Thunberg, and later deported them. Israel has called such missions “publicity stunts” that do not deliver real humanitarian assistance.

This is the second time a group of activists boarded the flotilla and headed towards Gaza to deliver aid. The first time the flotilla left was from Malta back in May, where a drone off Malta’s coast allegedly struck the ship Conscience.

The Maltese government had confirmed that the vessel had caught fire but denied claims it had failed to respond. A distress call was logged shortly after midnight, with a nearby tugboat and an Armed Forces of Malta patrol vessel sent to assist.

The government released a timeline showing firefighting efforts were carried out within minutes, insisting that all crew were safe and had refused evacuation.

Last month, a UN-backed body confirmed famine in the territory, blaming Israel’s “systematic obstruction” of aid. Israel rejected the report as an “outright lie.” It had earlier enforced a total blockade on supplies, later easing restrictions after international pressure.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, at least 64,522 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the Hamas-led assault on Israel on 7 October 2023, which left about 1,200 dead and 251 taken hostage.