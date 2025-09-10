Drone strike hits ‘Alma’ in second Flotilla attack this week

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has confirmed on Tuesday that a second vessel in its fleet, the Alma, was attacked by a drone while docked in Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port.

The incident resulted in a fire that sustained damage to the top deck of the boat, which had been sailing under a British flag.

With investigations into the attack underway, the GSF has informed that the fire was successfully extinguished, with all passengers and crew on board safe.

A video of the drone attack on the Alma has been circulated by GSF media.