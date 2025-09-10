Drone strike hits ‘Alma’ in second Flotilla attack this week
The second vessel in the Global Sumud Flotilla fleet has been attacked by a drone on Tunisian waters.
The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has confirmed on Tuesday that a second vessel in its fleet, the Alma, was attacked by a drone while docked in Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port.
The incident resulted in a fire that sustained damage to the top deck of the boat, which had been sailing under a British flag.
With investigations into the attack underway, the GSF has informed that the fire was successfully extinguished, with all passengers and crew on board safe.
A video of the drone attack on the Alma has been circulated by GSF media.
This marks the second reported attack on a GSF vessel in just two days, raising concerns over the security of the flotilla, which is currently part of an international campaign to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza.
“These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza,” the GSF said in a statement, further implying that these attacks have been “an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission.”
Despite the threats, the organization affirmed that its mission remains unchanged.
“The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people presses forward with determination and resolve”, they stated.
Similarly, in May, a vessel known as Conscience, part of an aid flotilla for Gaza organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was also reportedly hit by two drones off Malta’s territorial waters. The coalition had viewed this as an external military attack.
The identity of the drone operator and the full extent of the damage to the Alma remain unknown, with Tunisian authorities having not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.
This latest attack has intensified calls from human rights organizations and international observers for an independent investigation and renewed scrutiny of the risks faced by peaceful civil missions in conflict zones.