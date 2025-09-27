Abelas pictured with the Trumps on margins of UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his family were pictured with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

Abela posted a photo to his X feed with the caption: “Meeting with @DonaldTrump as we enhance bilateral relations with the US at the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly week.”

World leaders descended on New York as the first day of the high-level general debate started on Tuesday 23 September, under the main theme: 'Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights'.

Meeting with @DonaldTrump as we enhance bilateral relations with the US at the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly week. 🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/4j8mTOb0dD — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) September 27, 2025

Addressing the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Robert Abela told delegates Malta is ready to welcome the world’s warring parties to facilitate a path to peace.

He reiterated Malta’s commitment to multilateral engagement and projected the country as “a unique platform for peace”.

“I renew my open offer to the warring parties of the world and those working to bridge those divides. Malta stands ready to welcome you, to facilitate, and to support you in finding ways forward,” Abela said before referring to the war in Ukraine and the atrocities in Gaza.

Trump delivered a bombshell speech, praising the US and its policies, while picking off other countries one by one.

He took shots at the UN, climate change, immigration and even Russia.

He also indicated he believes NATO member countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.