Malta welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace plan as world leaders urge progress

Malta has pledged its support for US President Donald Trump’s new peace plan for Gaza, with Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg urging all sides to work towards “a just peace based on the two-state solution and international law”.

"Malta welcomes efforts to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages. We urge all parties to engage constructively toward a just peace based on the two-state solution and international law. Malta stands ready to support this path to stability," Borg said in a post on X

Prime Minister Robert Abela also commented on the efforts, welcoming efforts for peace in Gaza.

He said that "we call on all parties to commit to a just two-state solution that upholds the rights & aspirations of both peoples," Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The peace plan, announced by Trump on Monday evening, calls for an immediate end to fighting, the release of 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas, as well as the remains of more than two dozen hostages, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Israel will release the remains of 15 dead Gazans.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the proposal, warning that Israel “will finish the job” if Hamas rejects it or does not comply.

He also stressed his opposition to a Palestinian state, saying, “It is not written in the agreement. We said we would strongly oppose a Palestinian state.”

Netanyahu further claimed the deal would allow the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to remain in Gaza, which he said went against the published text of the White House proposal.

The plan sets out an immediate ceasefire, freezing battle lines until conditions are met for a staged withdrawal. Once both sides agree, aid would flow directly into Gaza.

Future governance would be handled by a temporary “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” under the supervision of a new international body, the Board of Peace, to be headed by Trump. Palestinians will not be forced to leave Gaza but encouraged to stay and “build a better Gaza”, according to the US.

The proposal has been welcomed by the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan, who praised Trump’s “leadership and sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza”.

European Council President Antonio Costa also expressed hope, saying he was “encouraged by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s positive response” and urging all parties to “seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance”.

The Palestinian Authority called Trump’s efforts “sincere and determined”, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the plan “could represent a turning point” and pressed all sides to finalise the agreement.