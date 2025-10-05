Massive Russian attack kills five in Ukraine as Poland scrambles fighter jets

At least five people were killed in a massive overnight Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The Ukrainian president said Russia launched more than 50 missiles and around 500 attack drones, targeting several regions across the country.

Four people were killed in the western region of Lviv, which borders Poland, where an industrial park was set ablaze. One person in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia was also killed, the region’s governor said.

Zelenskyy said on X, formerly Twitter, that around 10 people were injured in the strikes. He also shared photos of the destruction. Many civilians were left without power following the strikes.

Russia, which has not commented on the attack, has stepped up strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid in recent weeks as winter approaches.

“The Russians once again targeted our infrastructure - everything that ensures normal life for our people,” Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Poland’s military was forced to scramble jets to protect its airspace during the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” Poland's operational command said in a post on X.

Lithuania’s airport in Vilnius was also closed for several hours overnight after reports of a possible series of balloons heading towards the airport late on Saturday.

NATO allies on the eastern flank have been on high alert following a Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace a few weeks ago that prompted Poland’s military to shoot them down, and an incursion by Russian military aircraft into Estonian airspace.