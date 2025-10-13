Seven Israeli hostages freed from Gaza as part of Israel-Hamas peace deal

Seven Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed and are now in the custody of the Israeli military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Monday.

Loud cheers erupted in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv as word of the release spread. Families and supporters, many of whom have gathered daily for nearly two years, celebrated the news with the waving of Israeli flags.

Hamas has released a list of 20 living hostages scheduled to be freed today. They have been held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, which triggered the most devastating round of conflict between Israel and Hamas in decades.

In exchange, Israel is set to release 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 detainees. The move is part of a larger, phased deal that aims to bring home all remaining captives while easing tensions in the war-torn region.

The announcement comes just hours before former U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected arrival in Israel. Trump will later travel to Egypt for a summit attended by around 20 world leaders, where the next stages of the Israel-Hamas deal are expected to dominate discussions.

While en route to the Middle East, Trump declared that “the war is over” in Gaza.

Israel's war on Gaza has left almost 68,000 people dead and 170,000 wounded since October 2023. In total, 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7 attacks and 200 were taken hostage.