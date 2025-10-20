Major apps down after Amazon internet services outage

Snapchat and Zoom are some of the many websites and apps that are down due to an outage affecting Amazon Web Services.

The company said on Monday that it was experiencing issues with its cloud service operations, affecting hundreds of popular websites and apps.

Amazon’s engineers are working to limit the impact of the issue, with the root cause of the outage already identified.

Amazon Web Services is Amazon’s cloud computing division, with many companies relying on the infrastructure for their websites and platforms.

Among the websites and apps affected are Snapchat, Zoom, Roblox, Duolingo and Playstation Network.