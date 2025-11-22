European leaders raise concerns over United States’ proposals to end Ukraine-Russia war

European leaders have raised their concerns over a plan drafted by the United States to end the Ukraine war, claiming the proposals will “require additional work.”

A joint statement released at the G20 summit in South Africa from the leaders reads that the plan includes important elements that will be essential for lasting peace, but they cite concerns over limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces.

The joint statement was signed by the leaders of Canada, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany and Norway.

Two top EU officials also signed it.

“We are ready to engage to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force,” they said, “However, we are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."

US President Donald Trump gave Ukraine until November 27 to accept the 28-point plan, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said it could be the "basis" for a settlement.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his country’s alliance with the United States could be reaching a breaking point after the White House put forward a 28-point peace plan to end the war against Russia.

The widely leaked US peace plan includes proposals that Kyiv had previously ruled out: surrendering eastern areas it controls, cutting its army size, and pledging not to join NATO.

The plan also includes freezing the borders of Ukraine's southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions along the current battle lines. Both regions are partially occupied by Russia.

Zelenskyy, speaking in a video address on Friday, said Ukraine was approaching “one of the most difficult moments in our history” and “a very difficult choice”. “Either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely hard winter, the hardest one, and further risks.”

These proposals were seen as heavily slanted towards Russia, whose President Vladimir Putin said the plan could be a "basis" for a peace settlement.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said Zelensky would "have to like" the plan, adding that otherwise Ukraine and Russia would continue fighting.

Ukraine is critically dependent on deliveries of US-made advanced weaponry, including air defence systems to fight off deadly Russian air assaults, as well as intelligence provided by Washington.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.