Russian and US officials in Abu Dhabi for talks on new war proposal

Talks were held between Russian officials and US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in Abu Dhabi on Monday on the proposal plan to end the war in Ukraine, with talks set to continue on Tuesday.

During the past week, the US tried to make a fresh attempt to resolve the war, while Russia and Ukraine conducted deadly strikes on each other ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

The new proposals include a security guarantee similar to NATO’s Article 5 from the US, which means that an attack on Ukraine would be treated as an attack against all in NATO, a cap on the Ukrainian armed forces at 800,000 personnel during peacetime, and Ukraine commits to not recover occupied sovereign territory through military means, but through negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the new proposal now contains “fewer points than 28, and many proper considerations have been taken into account in this framework”. He said that it is the right approach, and sensitive issues will be discussed with US President Donald Trump, which could happen in the next few days.

On the other hand, following Europe's reported counterproposal to the US peace deal, put forward on Monday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow: "The European plan, at first glance, is completely unconstructive and does not work for us."

The talks with Russia were held after the US talks with Ukraine over the weekend.

After this recent meeting, the Coalition of the Willing is set to hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has confirmed he'll be joining the talks, which will be co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The coalition of the willing was formed by the leaders of the UK and France in March. It now includes about 30 countries.

Last Saturday, European leaders raised their concerns over the plan, claiming the proposals will “require additional work”.

A joint statement released at the G20 summit in South Africa from the leaders reads that the plan includes important elements that will be essential for lasting peace, but they cite concerns over limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces. This was signed by the leaders of Canada, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany and Norway.

Two top EU officials also signed it.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his country’s alliance with the United States could be reaching a breaking point after the White House put forward a 28-point peace plan to end the war against Russia.

Overnight, six people were killed in Kyiv from Russian strikes, as Ukraine’s armed forces detected 464 drones and 22 missiles. In Russia, three were killed and eight wounded in an attack from Ukraine, with 249 drones taken down, 116 of those launched over the Black Sea.