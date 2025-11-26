Hong Kong fire: 36 people dead, 279 reported missing as rescue efforts continue

At least 36 people were killed and 279 were reported missing on Wednesday after Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in three decades tore through high-rise residential towers in the northern Tai Po district, authorities said.

The blaze, which engulfed the 32-storey Wang Fuk Court housing complex, continued more than 10 hours after it began, with flames and thick smoke still rising from the buildings.

The complex contains around 2,000 apartments across eight blocks.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Officials said the flames were fuelled by green construction mesh and bamboo scaffolding, which the government began phasing out in March due to safety concerns.

Firefighters working through the night struggled to reach the upper floors of the towers because of intense heat. One firefighter was among those killed. Authorities said 29 people were hospitalised, and around 900 residents had been moved to eight temporary shelters.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said authorities were prioritising extinguishing the fire and rescuing trapped residents, followed by supporting the injured and conducting a thorough investigation.

Frames of scaffolding were seen collapsing as fire crews battled the blaze, with numerous fire engines and ambulances lined along roads near the development.

From Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an “all-out effort” to extinguish the fire and minimise casualties, according to state broadcaster CCTV.