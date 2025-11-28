WATCH | UN condemns Israeli forces after video shows 'summary execution' of unarmed Palestinians

Warning: This article contains descriptions of execution that some readers may find disturbing

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the execution of two Palestinian men by Israeli soldiers.

The video, seemingly filmed some distance away from an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank, shows the soldiers breaking a large shutter door with an excavator.

After the door is broken down, two men emerge with their hands up, with one of them lifting his shirt to show that he is unarmed. As they crawl outside, one of them is kicked by an IDF soldier.

The men are seemingly ordered by the soldiers to get back close to the door. Here, they are riddled with bullets as the excavator fully breaks down the door onto their corpses.

The incident was described by the Palestinian Authority as a field execution, while the Israeli military and police maintain that the men were “affiliated with a terror network,” and that the killing is being reviewed.

Israeli authorities stressed that the pair had carried out “terror activities,” claiming that they had thrown explosives and fired at security personnel.

The UN human rights office stated that it is “appalled by the brazen killing,” describing it as “yet another apparent summary execution.”