Venezuela accuses Trump of 'colonial threat' after US president 'closes' its airspace

US President Donald Trump has declared that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered closed in its entirety, prompting the South American nation to accuse him of making colonial threats.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump addressed airlines, pilots, drug dealers and human traffickers directly: "To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY."

Venezuela's foreign ministry called the statement "another extravagant, illegal and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people.” The ministry said Trump's words represented a "colonialist threat" and urged the international community, the UN and multilateral organisations to firmly reject what it described as an immoral act of aggression.

Venezuela's government has categorically rejected Trump's declaration, stating that the US does not have legal authority to close another country's airspace and accusing him of threatening the sovereignty of Venezuelan airspace and the Venezuelan state.

The White House and Pentagon have not provided additional details about Trump's statement, which marks the latest rise in tensions between the two countries.

Last week, the US Federal Aviation Administration warned airlines of heightened military activity in and around Venezuela, leading several major carriers to suspend flights. Caracas then cancelled its take-off and landing rights.

The US has deployed the USS Gerald Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, along with around 15,000 troops within striking distance of Venezuela. American forces have carried out at least 21 strikes on boats they claim were carrying drugs, killing more than 80 people.

The US has not provided evidence, such as photographs of cargo, to support the smuggling claims.

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro says the US moves are an attempt to overthrow him and that the real motivation may be access to the country's oil reserves. The Venezuelan government believes Washington aims to depose the left-wing leader, whose re-election last year was denounced by the opposition and many nations as rigged.

Trump warned on Thursday that US efforts to halt Venezuelan drug trafficking "by land" would begin "very soon.” The US has designated the Cartel de los Soles, which it alleges is headed by Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organisation. The designation gives US law enforcement and military agencies broader powers to target the group.

Some members of the US Congress have expressed anger that Trump did not seek legislative approval for his actions.

Venezuela's military conducted exercises along coastal areas on Saturday, with state television showing anti-aircraft weapons and artillery being manoeuvred. The US is offering a reward of €57 million for the arrest of Maduro, who has been indicted in American courts on federal charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.