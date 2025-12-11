US president Donald Trump announces launch of $1m 'gold card' immigration visa

The United States has launched a fast-track US visas scheme for wealthy foreigners who can pay at least $1m (£750,000).

The card will give buyers a "direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent," Trump said on social media on Wednesday.

First announced earlier this year, the Trump Gold Card is a US visa given to individuals who can demonstrate they will offer “significant benefit” to the country. The card will promise “record time” residency in the country, according to the programme’s website.

This comes after Washington's increased efforts to tighten immigration enforcement, such as raising work visa fees and deporting undocumented migrants.

Apart from the $1m, business-sponsored employees are required to pay $2m, along with additional fees. A platinum version has also been announced, offering special tax breaks with a fee of $5m.

Extra fees to the government may be charged depending on each applicant's circumstances, the site said. Individuals are also required to pay a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee before their application is reviewed.

The gold card scheme has faced criticism since it was first announced in February, with some Democrats saying it would unfairly favour wealthy individuals.

When first announced, Trump described the visas as similar to green cards, which allow immigrants of various income levels to live and work permanently in the US. Green card holders typically become eligible for citizenship after five years.

The Gold Card is aimed specifically at "high-level" professionals, Trump said, emphasising, "we want people that are productive.” He also said that the people who can pay $5m are going to create jobs.

Immigration applications were also paused by individuals from the 19 countries, mostly in Africa and in the Middle East, which are subject to the president's travel ban.

The government has also halted all decisions on asylum applications and said it would review thousands of cases that were approved under the administration of President Joe Biden.

In September, Trump also signed an order to charge a $100,000 fee for applicants of the H-1B visa programme for skilled foreign workers.

US could ask foreign tourists for a five-year social media history before entry

A new proposal by American officials could lead to tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, being asked for their five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the United States.

The new procedure would affect people from countries who are eligible to visit the US for 90 days without a visa, as long as they have filled out an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) form.

Next year, the United States will be hosting the football World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, with Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Olympics.

The proposal document was filed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its component agency, Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The proposal says, "the data element will require ESTA applicants to provide their social media from the last 5 years", without giving further details of which specific information will be required.

As well as the collection of social media information, the new document proposes the gathering of the applicant's telephone numbers and email addresses used over the last five and 10 years, respectively, and more information about their family members.

The existing procedure requires a limited amount of information from travellers, as well as a one-off payment of $40.

Earlier this year, the World Travel & Tourism Council said the US was the only one of 184 economies that it analysed that was expected to see a decline in international visitor spending in 2025.