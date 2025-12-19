Putin says Russia will not start other wars if it is respected

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he would not engage in further wars after Ukraine if it is treated with respect, dismissing claims that Moscow intends to attack European countries as “nonsense.”

Speaking during a lengthy televised Q&A event, Putin was asked whether Russia planned additional “special military operations,” such as the one in Ukraine. He responded that there would be no such actions if Russia’s interests were respected.

His comments echoed earlier remarks in which he said Russia was not seeking war but was prepared to fight immediately if Europe wanted to.

Although the event was carefully managed, some critical messages appeared on screen, including complaints about internet outages, poor tap water, and one comment calling the broadcast a “circus.”

The war in Ukraine remained a constant backdrop throughout the broadcast. Putin again said he was willing to end the conflict peacefully but did not seem keen on compromises. He repeated previous demands including that Ukrainian troops withdraw from four partially occupied regions and that Ukraine abandon its bid to join Nato.

Putin repeated his insistence on full control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, including parts of Donetsk that Russian forces have not captured.

Putin has also called for new elections in Ukraine to be part of peace proposals backed by US President Donald Trump, saying Russia would halt airstrikes during the voting period.

Putin stated that Russia was ready to cooperate with the UK, Europe, and the United States, adding that Moscow would be prepared to immediately stop hostilities if its long-term security concerns were addressed.