Children's author David Walliams denies misconduct claims after publisher drops him

Children's author and comedian David Walliams has been dropped by his publisher HarperCollins UK following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young women.

The 54-year-old, who has sold more than 60 million books worldwide, has denied the claims through a spokesperson.

"David has never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins. He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions," the spokesperson said. "David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice."

HarperCollins announced on Friday that it had decided not to release any new titles by Walliams "after careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO."

According to media reports, the decision followed an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young women. A junior colleague reportedly complained about his conduct, leading to other staff members being interviewed. Former employees told the media they were advised to work in pairs when meeting with him and not to visit his home.

HarperCollins declined to confirm the reasons for its decision but said it took employee wellbeing "extremely seriously" with "processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns".

"To respect the privacy of individuals, we do not comment on internal matters," a spokesperson said.

Walliams rose to fame more than 20 years ago through the comedy series Little Britain and has become one of the UK's most successful children's authors. HarperCollins published his first children's book, The Boy in the Dress, in 2008. His books have been translated into 55 languages and some, including Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, have been adapted for television.

Walliams is also a household name in Malta after he was twice brought over by the Malta Film Commission to host its awards night. He had also featured in a short video about Malta’s film industry alongside Film Commissioner Johann Grech.