Russia and Ukraine exchange overnight attacks, leaving multiple dead

Ukraine has carried out a number of strikes against Russia, damaging an oil terminal, two fighter jets and vessels. Meanwhile, Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure from Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Ukraine was left with widespread power cuts. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that it is the Russians’ nature to launch a massive strike on Christmas, and warned that December 23, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day were at risk of attack.

Air raid alerts are in place across the country while the energy operator, Ukrenergo, says emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions.

In response, Poland has scrambled aircraft in the early hours of Tuesday morning after Russia launched airstrikes across Ukraine, including in western regions that border the Nato country.

The Polish Operational Command says its fighter jets were deployed to secure Polish airspace in a "preventative" mission.

The Ukrainian president says more than 600 drones and 30 missiles were deployed in the bombardment which has killed three people, including a four-year-old child.

On the other hand, Russia reported a Ukrainian-manufactured missile struck a temporary installation housing Russia's 92nd River Boat Brigade in Olenivka on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Another strike targeted an ammunition depot in a Russian-occupied area of Ukraine's Donetsk region, intended to hinder Russian advances there, according to the statement. A Russian drone launch facility was also damaged.

Over the weekend, peace talks regarding the end of the war were reported, but according to a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, there was no breakthrough.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the talks were “productive and constructive.” Whilst Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations conducted with the US and European nations aimed at ending Moscow's war in Ukraine with Russian officials were "very close to a real result.”