Libyan army chief among eight killed in Maltese-registered jet crash near Ankara

Updated at 8:30am with Harmony Jets statement

Eight people, including Libya’s army chief of general staff, were killed late on Tuesday after a Maltese-registered private jet crashed near Ankara, Turkish authorities confirmed.

Transport Malta said it was informed at 8.01pm on Tuesday that flight HMJ185, departing Ankara for Tripoli, had lost contact with air traffic control after reporting a technical problem and requesting to return to the Turkish capital. Shortly afterwards, all communication was lost.

“Subsequent reports confirmed that the aircraft crashed prior to reaching Ankara,” the Civil Aviation Directorate within Transport Malta said in a statement, adding that emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The aircraft was carrying five passengers and three crew members.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the Dassault Falcon 50 jet took off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport at 9.10pm and that radio contact was lost around 30 minutes later. Wreckage was later found near the village of Kesikkavak in Ankara’s Haymana district. He said the aircraft had requested an emergency landing while flying over the area, but no further contact could be established.

Among those killed was General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, Libya’s chief of general staff, along with his adviser Mohammed Al-Assawi, Major General Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, Major General Mohammed Jumaa and their escort, Mohammed Al-Mahjoub. No Maltese crew members are believed to have been on board.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the crash. Several Turkish media outlets broadcast footage showing a large explosion lighting up the sky near the location where the aircraft last transmitted a signal.

In Malta, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of General al-Haddad, whom he had met on several occasions. “Through our various meetings in Libya, we built an excellent relationship based on mutual respect and a commitment to regional stability,” Camilleri said in a post on X.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah also expressed his condolences, describing the deaths as a “tragic loss”. “We have lost men who served their country with loyalty and dedication and were examples of discipline, responsibility and national commitment,” he said.

The aircraft was operated by Harmony Jets Limited, a Maltese private aviation company based at Malta International Airport. Founded in 2017, the company operates a fleet of business jets and provides charter and aircraft management services.

Transport Malta said it is working closely with the operator and Turkish authorities to verify all details and that the investigation will be “a thorough process”, with factual updates to be provided as they become available. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” the authority said.

General al-Haddad had served as Libya’s army chief of general staff since August 2020 and was a key figure in UN-backed efforts to reunify the country’s divided military. Turkiye maintains close political and military ties with the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, with frequent high-level exchanges between the two sides.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on its website, Harmony Jets said it is “deeply saddened by what has happened involving aircraft 9H-DFS”.

“This is a painful moment for all of us. Our hearts are with everyone affected, especially the families and loved ones facing this loss,” the company said.

It added: “As we wait for updates and the outcome of the official investigation, our focus is on being present, compassionate, and supportive.”

The company said it is doing all it can to care for the families impacted, and to support its team members during this difficult time.

“We are working closely with the authorities and respecting the investigative process. We will avoid speculation and share information only when it is confirmed,” Harmony Jets said.