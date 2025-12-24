How NORAD tracks Santa’s Christmas Eve journey: Find out where he is with this live tracker

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a joint US and Canada organisation that defends North America by monitoring air and maritime spaces over the continent.

But on Christmas Eve NORAD also has the special mission of tracking Father Christmas on his sleigh as he travels around the world to deliver presents to children.

Radar

It all starts with the NORAD radar system called the North Warning System. This powerful radar system has 49 installations strung across Canada’s north and Alaska. NORAD makes a point of checking the radar closely for indications of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season. The moment the radar tells them that Santa has lifted off, they begin to use the same satellites they use in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America.

Satellites

These satellites are located always fixed over the same spot far above the Earth. The satellites have infrared sensors, meaning they can see heat. When a rocket or missile is launched, a tremendous amount of heat is produced.

Rudolph’s nose gives off an infrared signature similar to a missile launch. The satellites detect Rudolph’s bright red nose with no problem.

Fighter jets

The last system NORAD uses is the fighter jet. Canadian NORAD fighter pilots, flying the CF-18, take off out of Newfoundland and welcome Santa to North America. Then at numerous locations in Canada other CF-18 fighter pilots escort Santa. While in the US, American NORAD fighter pilots in either the F-15s, F16s or F-22s get the thrill of flying with Santa and the famous reindeer—Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph. Even though Santa flies faster than any jet fighter—he actually slows down for the fighter pilots to escort him—all of these systems together provide NORAD with a very good continuous picture of his whereabouts.

Father Christmas usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

But keep in mind, Santa's route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. NORAD just tracks him!

Key questions:

Does Santa visit everyone?

Of course! Santa visits all homes where children believe in him.

How can Santa travel the world within 24 hours?

NORAD intelligence reports indicate that Santa does not experience time the way we do. His trip seems to take 24 hours to us, but to Santa it might last days, weeks or even months. Santa would not want to rush the important job of delivering presents to children and spreading joy to everyone, so the only logical conclusion is that Santa somehow functions within his own time-space continuum.

Is there a Father Christmas?

Mountains of historical data and NORAD tracking information leads everyone to believe that Santa Claus is alive and well in the hearts of people throughout the world.

How old is Santa?

It’s hard to know for sure, but NORAD intelligence indicates Santa is AT LEAST 16 centuries old.

What does Santa look like?

Based on flight profile data gathered from NORAD’s radar and satellite tracking, NORAD concludes that Santa probably stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 118kg (before cookies and milk). Based on fighter-aircraft photos, NORAD knows he has a generous belly, rosy cheeks from sleigh riding in cold weather, and a flowing white beard.