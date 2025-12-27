Russia batters Kyiv with missile attacks ahead of Zelensky's meeting with Trump

Kyiv was the target of heavy missile and drone attacks ahead of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

Before the strikes, Zelensky said his discussions on Sunday would center on which territories each side would control once hostilities that began more than three years ago end.

Blasts were heard in Kyiv as Ukraine’s air defense systems responded, and the military reported that missiles were being launched. The Ukrainian air force said Russian drones were attacking the capital as well as northeastern and southern regions.

The assault was still underway at 8am, with air raid sirens continuing in Kyiv, as at least eight people were injured.

The Russian attacks led to the temporary shutdown of Rzeszow and Lublin airports in Poland, after the Polish army scrambled fighter jets.

Ukrainian officials said that on Thursday night, Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and intensified strikes on Odesa in the south, home to the country’s major seaports.

As heavy fighting continues, control of territory remains the key obstacle in diplomatic efforts. Zelensky said a 20-point draft under a US-led push for a peace plan was 90% completed. He added that a security guarantees agreement with the United States was nearly ready.

Ahead of their meeting, Trump and Zelensky are expected to speak by phone on Saturday, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other European leaders.