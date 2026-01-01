Dozens feared dead in Swiss ski resort bar explosion

An explosion and fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations has left several dozen people dead and around 100 injured.

The blast occurred at approximately 1am local time on Wednesday at Le Constellation Bar and Lounge, a popular venue in the Alpine resort located in the Valais region of Switzerland.

"Several dozen people are presumed dead, with more than 100 injured," Frédéric Gisler, commander of the Valais cantonal police, said. "The majority of those injured are seriously injured."

The explosion occurred whilst guests were celebrating the new year at the venue, which had a capacity of more than 300. Reports suggest more than 100 people were inside the bar when the incident occurred.

Mathias Reynard, president of the state council, said emergency services responded swiftly to the disaster. "Health services were mobilised very quickly with 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances," he said. "We need to pay homage to them."

The Valais hospital intensive care unit is now at full capacity, with patients being transferred to other university hospitals across Switzerland. "Some of the casualties are currently being stabilised in intensive care and will be transferred to other university hospitals for treatment of major injuries," Reynard added.

Police confirmed that victims include people from several different nationalities, describing Crans-Montana as an "internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists".

Authorities have ruled out the incident being an attack. Beatrice Pilloud, prosecutor-general for the canton of Valais, said: "Currently we are favouring a fire and at no time is there any question of any attack."

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, though Swiss news outlet Blick has suggested it may have been caused by pyrotechnics during a concert. The bar, located in the building's basement, is described as a local institution that has been operating for at least 40 years.

A no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana and the area remains completely cordoned off as forensic work continues. Police have set up a helpline for concerned families.

Crans-Montana is a luxury ski resort approximately two hours from the Swiss capital of Bern and home to 87 miles of trails.