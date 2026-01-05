Venezuela's captured president pleads not guilty to drug charges in New York

Venezuela’s captured president Nicolás Maduro denied all drug-related charges during his first appearance in a US courtroom on Monday.

He was arraigned in New York alongside his wife just days after he was dramatically captured in Caracas during an American military raid.

On Monday Maduro said he was innocent and rejected every charge brought against him.

Maduro appeared in court with his wife, Cilia Flores, who also entered a plea of not guilty to similar allegations, insisting she had done nothing wrong. The judge ordered that both remain in custody and scheduled their next court hearing for 17 March.

Maduro is accused of cooperating with drug trafficking cartels to help move thousands of tonnes of cocaine into the United States. If found guilty, they could receive life sentences. The US has imposed sanctions on both Maduro and Flores for several years.

The charges also claim that the couple directed kidnappings, assaults, and killings against people who either failed to pay drug debts or threatened their trafficking operation.

Prior to his arrest, Maduro and his supporters argued that US actions were motivated by a desire to gain control over Venezuela’s vast oil and mineral wealth.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump indicated he intends to expand US influence throughout the western hemisphere.

